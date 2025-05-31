Adivasi leaders express satisfaction over Deocha Pachami translocation

The leaders of Bharat Jakat Majhi Pargana have expressed satisfaction over the way a new forest consisting of trees which have been translocated from the coal mine site at Deocha Pachami in Birbhum district has been created.

The leaders Panat Pargana and Baidyanath Hasda visited the site along with 25 members of the Jakat and expressed satisfaction over the way the trees have been translocated. They met Mr Babulal Mahato, additional district magistrate and expressed satisfaction. Mr Mahato was the key person in translocating the trees.

The Adivasis had out up stiff resistance before the translocation as they felt that the Mohua trees will die. Mahua trees are associated with their religious practices and beliefs. Series of talks were held between the adivasis and district administration.

A total of 984 trees were translocated of which 755 Mohua trees, 140 Arjuna trees, 86 Piyasal trees, 2 Siris trees and one Bel tree. Some people with vested interest had circulated the news that most of the trees had died during transportation.

The leaders found that not a single tree had died and they have been looked after properly.