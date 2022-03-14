CPI-M seeks to strengthen Deocha Pachami protests

The CPI-M’s 26th state congress that is scheduled to start from 15 March will seek to discuss strategies for intensifying protests in solidarity with the tribals of Deocha Pachami, while the party will also discuss ways to strengthen its connection with the people of the state after a comeback in the recently concluded civic polls.

The Left Front chairperson Biman Bose said that the state congress will seek to perform an autopsy on all the work done in the last four years by its area and district committees. He said this was long due since the Covid situation had delayed this state-level party congress which decides on the measures that are to be taken by the party actively.

Mr Bose said that strategies will be devised to re-establish CPI-M’s ties with the people and bridge the gaps accordingly. With the Left having secured the Taherpur Municipality, the party members feel it’s a good sign that indicates people have their trust in the party.

He said the party would assess its strengths and weaknesses which would include where it failed to protest for the people and where it succeeded in doing so. The Central and the West Bengal governments have been making all efforts to scuttle democracy in the state while corruption is now rampant, he alleged.

“Adivasis are in trouble in Deocha Pachami due to the coal project of the state government. They are losing their lands which are been taken away from them and putting their lives in peril. There is an apparent tribal uprising there where many are protesting against the government. We need to discuss how to gather more people and make them part of this protest towards saving the future of these tribals. We need to bring in to the protest, farmers and labourers to help fight a sinister plot by the state government in making these Adivasis homeless and destroying their lands.”

He added that discussions will also be held surrounding how to strengthen protests in helping Anis Khan’s father get justice after his son was murdered. “His father was being lured with several offers from the ruling party to let go of the investigation but it couldn’t break his spine. We will do all to ensure the murderers of his son are arrested. The police have committed excesses on our party workers when they were put in jail after their protests in Howrah.”

The party’s state secretary Surya Kanta Mishra said the state congress will reassess its organisational structure and ways to strengthen it. Measures will be taken on the basis of a state committee report. “We will also finalise the members who will represent us in the upcoming 23rd CPIM Party Congress,” he said.