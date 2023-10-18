Additional Vande Bharat rake to be kept on standby

The railways has decided to deploy an extraVande Bharat train that would be kept on standby.

A rake of the semi-high speed train from Chennai arrived at Howrah station and is to be used as an alterntive during technical glitches or other situations.

On 15 October, the Vande Bharat experienced technical glitches during its journey between New Jalpaiguri and Howrah. For the next two days, the railways decided to continue with the service, the rake of Vande Bharat was replaced with Yuva Express.

Advertisement

The railways also announced the applicable refund in due course. However, some of the passengers expressed disappointment for not being able to board the Vande Bharat rake.

Considering the situation, Eastern Railway approached the Railway Board for allowing an additional rake of Vande Bharat to the zonal railway that could be kept on standby.

The proposal was approved by the Railway Board and a 16-coach standby Vande Bharat rake reached Howrah today.

The additional rake is to be utilized from tomorrow for running Howrah-New Jalpaiguri, Howrah-Puri or Howrah- Patna Vande Bharat Express trains as and when required, according to the ER.