ADDA initiative for state-of-art inter-state bus terminus at Durgapur

The Asansol Durgapur Development Authority (ADDA) has proposed to set up a state-of-art modern integrated inter-state long and short distance bus terminus on 35 acre of land at Durgapur.

Kabi Dutta, after taking charge as new chairman of Asansol Durgapur Development Authority (ADDA) has taken up the initiative to set up the inter-state bus terminus at Durgapur.

“The proposed inter-state bus terminus will have an ATM, market, toilets, seating arrangements for passengers, eateries etc. We have also planned for beautification of Durgapur city and setting up an art gallery. Hope that by 2025, the construction work of the new bus terminus will be completed,” said Kabi Dutta, chairman of ADDA.

Advertisement

During the administrative meeting of West Burdwan district of chief minister Miss Mamata Banerjee in 2018, Kabi Dutta, who was at that time the president of Durgapur Chamber of Commerce had urged to set up an inter-state bus terminus at Durgapur few years ago.

At that time, it was planned to set up on 45 acre of unused land of Bharat Opthalmic Glass Limited (BOGL) factory near DVC More of Durgapur. But till date the project has not come up.

At a high level meeting held at the office of the sub-divisional magistrate of Durgapur, in which state panchayat minister Pradip Mazumdar, ADDA chairman Kabi Dutta, chairman of South Bengal State Transport Corporation, Subhas Modal, Anindita Mukherjee, chairperson of the board of administrators of Durgapur Municipal Corporation and other top officials were present. It has been decided that the state government will set up a state of the inter-state bus terminus at Durgapur.

It has been decided that the detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared first for the state-of-the-art inter-state bus terminus at Durgapur and will be sent within the next six months to the state government for sanction.

Long distance Volvo buses and SBSTC new inter-district and inter-state buses ply from City Centre in Durgapur. “The new inter-state bus terminus at Durgapur will further boost the tourism infrastructure in the state,” said panchayat minister Pradip Mazumdar.

Long distance inter-district and inter-state buses ply to cities like Puri, Ranchi, Bhagalpur and Purulia, Kalna, Katwa, Krishnanagar, Berhampore, Bankura, Siliguri etc from Durgapur.