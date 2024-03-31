Accident in a local factory sparks protest in Durgapur

There was pandemonium inside a private sponge iron factory in Bamunara Industrial Park in Kanksha, near Durgapur today after a worker was killed in an accident as agitating workers vandalised the office and beat up officials.

Few commercial vehicles, parked inside the factory, were also damaged by the protestors.

The general manager of the private sponge iron factory in Kanksha was physically heckled when he reached the spot. The GM denied the allegations and claimed that they were taking the victim to a hospital and were not shifting the body.

Advertisement

Suman Jaiswal, ACP, Kanksha of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate claimed that the situation is now under control and a huge police force is deployed at the site. He himself is camping there.

Workers claimed that the victim, Saroj Biswas (27), was taking rest during his night shift duty, when a small truck ran over him inside the plant. They also alleged that the management tried to shift the body with another small truck outside the factory premises without letting the other workers know.

Immediately, after this news spread, workers started agitating, chanting slogans and heckling the plant management. The workers and family members initially prevented the police from taking away the body for post-mortem.

Lakhsman Ghorui, MLA of Durgapur West also rushed to the site and condemned the incident. He also demanded compensation for the temporary worker’s family and a thorough probe.

“We are worried with the regular incidents of fatal accidents of workers inside the factories in Durgapur and will soon start a protest, demanding safety measures for the workers,” added Lakhsman Ghorui.

Later, the management agreed to pay the victim’s family an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 13 lakh.