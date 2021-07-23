Kirtan Shastri Pandit Palash Sarkar’s mellifluous voice garlanded with tranquillity in expression, expertise on a wide repertoire of musical genres, vast literary knowledge, and exemplary technical mastery on individual notes, have won him several recognitions and accolades.

With a singing career spanning over four decades and a teaching experience of a little over 15 years, Pdt. Sarkar, according to the pundits, purists, and connoisseurs, is the only performing torch-bearer of Mahajani Padabali Kirtan and Vaishnav Literature.

His pedagogic and polymathic approaches to Kirtan, in particular, have led his peers to hold him in high esteem and his students and admirers revere him with the warmest regard and respect. This is evidenced by a huge number of music enthusiasts of Pt Sarkar from the entire musical intelligentsia all across the globe.

Pt Sarkar has also performed overseas in the UAE and Bangladesh and has been the most sought-after performing artist and music teacher throughout the Indian subcontinent. Pt Sarkar aspires to work tirelessly towards the cultivation of Mahajani Padabali Kirtan and all forms of Indian traditional music on both national and international platforms.

He dreamt of setting up a Kirtan Academy that will not only inculcate the doctrine of Mahajani Kirtan and Vaishnav Literature amongst the masses but will also help in preserving and cultivating the old and rich legacy of Indian music and its tradition.

On translating his dreams into reality, Pt Sarkar, who happens to be the Principal of the newly debuted Kirtan Academy “Kirtankotha”, talks about the objective of this Academy, “Our vision is to promote, cultivate and inculcate the 800-year old tradition of Mahajani Padabali Kirtan, on a state-of-the-art online musical platform, all over the world.”

It has been Pt Sarkar’s long-cherished dream to impart authentic traditional kirtan lessons to aspiring students and fellow musicians through an online teaching portal of music. In context, all efforts have been zeroed in on establishing a user-friendly and state-of-the-art online musical platform that takes pride in being the first of its kind in India. Pt Sarkar reiterates, “My primary aim through this institution is to spread the divine doctrine of Mahajani Padabali Kirtan that glorifies itself with an 800-year old history of spiritual, philosophical and cultural awakening.”

Additionally, the finest literary fragrance of Vaishnava Literature shall enrich the students with the secrets of Sri Krishna and His Divine Play. “Congruent with the teaching of Kirtan”, he adds, “We are fortunate enough to have with us the finest faculty members like Dr Monalisa Bhattacharjee (Kirtan), Chhandam Biswas (Classical), Pijush Biswas (Shree Khol), Tarun Sharma (Bhajan And Nazrul Geeti) and Dr Gaurav Roy (Rabindra Sangeet) who will also be in charge of teaching the musical concepts of Shree Khol, Bhajans, Nazrulgeeti and Rabindra Sangeet with utmost care and attention.”

On behalf of the Academy, Pt Palash Sarkar welcomes one and all, from varied musical repertoire and genres, to join “Kirtankotha” via [email protected] (website: www.kirtankotha.in) with the positive intention of upholding the rich musical tradition of our country.