Abused horse rescued, to be treated

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) rescued a horse from the Maidan area that was abused and manhandled for several months.

The horse showed alarming signs of mistreatment, including untreated wounds, swollen limbs and severe weakness. Equine specialists determined that the festering wounds were likely inflicted by ill fitting saddles and the swelling and severe injuries on the animal’s legs were caused by being forced to work on hard roads. There was acute malnutrition and dehydration and needed immediate medical attention.

The horse has been taken to a sanctuary managed by Animal Rahat, an organization recognized by the Animal Welfare Board with the help of PETA India. The sanctuary will provide the horse with the treatment and care required to recover from her traumatic ordeal. The cooperation of the Maidan Police helped in the confiscation of the horse in distress for urgent medical care.

Advertisement

Khusboo Gupta, PETA India director of Advocacy, said, “The use of horse-drawn carriages in Kolkata has left animals injured and sick and caused traffic accidents. We call on authorities to follow Mumbai’s lead by replacing horse-drawn carriages with heritage style electric vehicles. PETA has pointed out that the majority of the horse-drawn carriages are unlicensed and there are no licensed stables in the city.

In recent months six horses died in Kolkata. Over 150 veterinarians have appealed to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, requesting her to prohibit the use of horse-drawn carriages.