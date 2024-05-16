Diana Penty teams up with PETA India to find Adrak a loving home

Indian actress Diana Penty has once again joined forces with PETA India in her ongoing efforts to promote the adoption of shelter dogs. Following the successful adoption of Biscuit, a furry friend she recently posed with for the cause, Diana is now advocating for Adrak, another adorable pup in need of a loving home.

Taking to Instagram, Diana shared heartwarming snapshots of herself with Adrak, expressing her hope that he, too, will soon find his forever family. With her own beloved rescue dog, Vicky, by her side, Diana’s passion for animal welfare shines through as she champions the cause of Indie dogs, emphasizing their endearing qualities and resilience in contrast to purebred counterparts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

Describing Adrak as a bashful sweetheart who blossoms into a bundle of joy once comfortable, Diana highlights his affectionate nature and irresistible charm, hoping to tug at the heartstrings of potential adopters.

This initiative resonates with PETA India’s ongoing #AdoptDontShop campaign, which encourages individuals to opt for adoption from shelters rather than supporting the breeding industry. By sharing Adrak’s story, Diana Penty continues to raise awareness about the plight of homeless animals in India, urging her followers to consider opening their homes and hearts to a deserving canine companion.