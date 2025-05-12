Kedarnath pilgrimage back on track with horse, mule services resuming after a week

Kedarnath pilgrimage is back on track with resumption of main transportation facility, animal pack services, after nearly a week. Services of more than 1,700 horses and mules were resumed on Sunday afternoon as veterinarians confirmed that the impact of equine influenza in the area subsided.

A large number of pilgrims have now started queuing up for animal services to travel to the Kedarnath Shrine located at more than 11,000 feet height from the sea level. More 1,709 horses and mules were hired by the pilgrims from Gaurikund on the first day of the resumption of the service. On Monday, the number went up with more horses and mules being pressed into the the animal pack service to the Kedarnath.

As they were on the track a team of veterinarians examined the animals at different places on the Kedarnath route to assess the their medical condition. Horses being used for Chardham Yatra are also monitored by the special Mule Task Force put in place nearly a week ago. Food and vegetable supplies on the backs of mules to Kedarnath resumed after almost a week.

The veterinarians’ teams, in the leadership of Chief Medical Officer Dr Ashish Rawat and Deputy Additional Chief Medical Officer Dr Ashok Liladhar Bisht examined the animals and declared them healthy.

It can be recalled here that nearly 30 veterinarians and experts were deployed on Kedarnath track after the sudden rise in equine influenza cases among horses used for carrying devotees to the shrine. This had forced the government to suspend animal pack services to Kedarnath Shrine.

The veterinarians examined these animals at Junglechatti, Bhimbali, Lincholi and Base Camp of Kedarnath shrine.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the state government was fully committed to ensuring a smooth, safe, and well-organised Chardham Yatra. “Pilgrims’ safety is the government’s top priority. The Chardham Yatra is being conducted safely across the state. Security arrangements on travel routes are tight and helicopter services are also operating smoothly.” He added.

The chief minister directed that secretaries in the government should be sent for field inspection of the Chardham routes to assess the ground reality. He instructed the chief secretary to issue appropriate directions.

Dhami directed that real-time monitoring of the yatra should be made more effective so that any emergency situation could be addressed without wasting much time.