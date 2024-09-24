Abhishek showers gifts before Puja in Diamond Harbour

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee sent puja gifts to the people of Diamond Harbour, his Lok Sabha constituency.

Trinamul Congress workers have taken gifts and delivered them to every household.

Over the years, because of tireless work of Mr Banerjee, Diamond Harbour has come out as one of the finest Lok Sabha constituencies in the country. The residents of the seven Assembly segments that fall under Diamond Harbour constituency received the puja gifts. Mr Banerjee keeps a tab of his constituency and has created a band of dedicated workers, who give information to him. During Covid, he delivered food to the people. The gifts were sent to people without political colour. Mr Banerjee’s work round the year has earned popularity and in the 2024 Lok Sabha election he had won by more than 7 lakh votes. Trinamul Congress in its X handle wrote: “Shri@abhishekaitc’s tokens of appreciation are being delivered door-to-door by our local leaders, spreading joy and festive cheer. Puja is a celebration for all, and this thoughtful gesture ensures that everyone shares the happiness.”

Mr Banerjee has said over and again about the Diamond Harbour model. By model, he means round the year support for the people of his constituency. In times of need, Trinamul workers are there beside the people of the area.