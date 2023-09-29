Abhishek, parents, get ED call

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the cash for school-job case, has now summoned Lata Banerjee and Amit Banerjee, the parents of Trinamul Congress’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, for questioning in the matter, next week.

The information surfaced just an hour after Abhishek Banerjee informed on X that he has been summoned on 3 October at ED’s Salt Lake office for interrogation in the matter. Sources said that his parents have been summoned in their capacity as directors of a company where Abhishek Banerjee is the CEO.

The ED move comes in the wake of facing the ire of Calcutta High Court in connec- tion with their “incomplete” submissions of findings about the assets of the CEO and direc- tors of Leaps and Bounds company.

Advertisement

Sources said that both Lata Banerjee and Amit Banerjee have been asked by the ED offi- cial to be present at the said office of ED next week with rel- evant papers and documents relating to their association of said corporate entity as its directors. Both have also been asked to come with documents detailing their assets and investments, source said.

Recently, the Calcutta High Court’s Bench of Justice Amri- ta Sinha has also directed ED to submit the asset details

of Lata Banerjee. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled on Friday.

On 13 September, the TMC national general secretary faced questions at ED’s CGO complex for close to nine hours, a day which coincided with a coordination com- mittee meeting of the INDIA alliance in Delhi. Abhishek missed the coordination committee meeting, despite being one of the members of the said committee.

Mr Banerjee took to twit- ter to take pot shots at the central agency saying: “Earlier this month the ED summoned me on a day coinciding with an important coordinating committee meeting of INDIA in Delhi. I dutifully appeared and complied with served summons. Now today, they have served me another summons to appear before them on a day when the protest agitation for West Bengal’s rightful dues is scheduled in Delhi on 3rd October. This stark revelation unequivocally exposes those who are truly per- turbed, rattled and scared”.

State finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, who called the summons by the agency “biased” and the “political vendetta” tweeted: “It is high time BJP India mend their ways. The fact that the Delhi protest coincided with summons of Shri@abhishekaitc by the enforcement directorate cannot be dismissed as mere coincidence. We strongly condemn these dubious tac- tics”.