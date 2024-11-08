Abhishek matured as politician: MP Kalyan Banerjee

Echoing the hints in yesterday’s post by TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee becoming the next chief minister of West Bengal, another party leader, Kalyan Banerjee today said that the Diamond Harbour MP has all the qualities and has matured as a politician over the years.

He however asserted that the next CM would be decided by the party and Mamata Banerjee. “But as per my reading, there are so many leaders in the party. But, the one whom people want to hear after Mamata Banerjee is Abhishek Banerjee. Whether he will become the CM in future or not, would be a decision of the party and Didi (Mamata) but he has all the qualities. He has become a very mature politician and cares for everyone in the party,” said the Srerampur MP.

He also cited the example of Donald Trump winning elections at 78. “Donald Trump’s win has made one thing clear that age is not a factor in politics. If there is acceptability and popularity among people, elections can be won,” he added.

Advertisement