Abhishek cautions against BJP’s vendetta politics

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek banerjee today cautioned the people that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in 2024 Lok Sabha election it will go out of the way to stop Bangla Shasya Bima and Lakshmir Bhandar.

He was addressing a gathering titled Janagarjon Sabha at East Burdwan this afternoon.

“BJP believes in the politics of vendetta and they will try their best to stop Lakshmir Bhandar and kishan bima schemes. The beneficiaries belonging to general category under Lakshmir Bhandar will get Rs 1,000 and the SC and ST Rs 1,200 from 1 April,” he said.

He said the election in 2024 is to establish the right of the people and protest against the lies circulated by the BJP.

Mr Banerjee said Trinamul Congress had published its report card containing the work done in Bengal before 2021 Assembly election and urged the BJP to do the same before the polls. “We had published the report card and it is now the responsibility of the saffron party to publish it if they have the guts,” he said.

He said after getting a thrashing in 2021 Assembly election, the BJP took revenge and refused to clear the dues of Awas Yojana. “They have not cleared dues worth Rs 8,000 crore. Rest assured, if the Centre does not pay the money, Didi has assured that state government will construct houses in batches.”

Mr Banerjee showed a 5-minute video clip from the speeches delivered by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah before 2021 Assembly election in East Burdwan. “Listen to their speeches and they did not keep their promises. The income of the farmers has not gone up as promised by them. The other schemes promised by them have nosedived. On the contrary, Mamata Banerjee had kept all her promises. This is the difference between Modi and Didi. Modi’s guarantee is free speech while Didi’s is free ration; Modi’s guarantee is protection of corrupt people, Didi’s guarantee is to stand by common people in times of need.”

He said after coming to power Mamata Banerjee government did not impose any new tax while the Centre is looting people by taking Rs 1,000 for PAN and Aadhaar link.

Calling the CAA a big hoax, Mr Banerjee said, “The BJP took five years to frame the rules and the notification has been issued just before the announcement of the date of the polls. One has to declare that he is not an Indian citizen and then apply for citizenship. He alleged that the names of 12 lakh Hindus got dropped in the NRC in Assam.

Mr Banerjee urged people to keep their eyes and ears open and cast their votes, applying their mind. “See what the state government did for you and judge the garbage of lies spread by the BJP before casting your vote,” he said.