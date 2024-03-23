AAP protests arrest of Arvind Kejriwal in city

Aam Aadmi Party West Bengal members and supporters today staged a protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by ED, outside BJP Muralidhar Sen Lane office in the city.

AAP West Bengal chief spokesperson Arnab Maitra, said, “Arvind Ji’s arrest is an attack on democracy. BJP is trying to hijack the Lok Sabha elections by arresting one of the most popular Opposition Leaders in the country. In the past two years, ED has not been able to show any evidence against AAP leaders. This arrest is just vindictive politics of the BJP. Its ideology is against the constitution and democracy. By arresting Arvind Kejriwal before Lok Sabha Elections, BJP has openly stated its intention to murder democracy in India. But they won’t be successful. INDIA is united and INDIA will fight against the dictatorial BJP.”

A few AAP workers were hurt after the so called BJP supporters beat them up. Instead the BJP supporters said that the protestors were demeaning the Prime Minister.

