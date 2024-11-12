Aadhaar link to disburse tablet money for students: chief secretary

The state government at a meeting with the school education department today directed that money meant for tablets or smartphones for students of Class XI and XII should be disbursed after it is linked with the Aadhaar of the respective students, from next year.

The state chief secretary Manoj Pant , at a meeting held with the state education secretary Vinod Kumar along with other officials of the state education department at the state secretariat at Nabanna, is believed to have directed the school education department to step up process in rolling out mechanism linking Aadhaar numbers with the accounts of the students in various banks to avert any hiccup in smooth disbursal of the government funds of Rs 10, 000 each to the students’ accounts from next year.

This comes after the government faced a tricky situation with alleged diversion of government funds meant for tablets or smartphones for the students under government scheme “Taruner Swapna”.

Education secretary Vinod Kumar and education minister Bratya Basu assured that the alleged anomaly has been identified and steps are being initiated to curb the menace.