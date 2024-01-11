A day out for special children

Hundreds of differentlyabled as well as special students of North Bengal Handicapped Rehabilitation Society, witnessed a day of their empowerment, dignity and unity in an event organised by Siliguri Model Senior Secondary School here today.

The Siliguri Model School celebrated the lives of the persons with disabilities to inculcate a sense of compassion and empathy among them. The objective of this event was to create a supportive and uplifting environment, fostering connections and breaking down barriers through the power of celebration, said principal of the school Dr S S Agarwa

