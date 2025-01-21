9-yr-old Altaf beats heart ailment after surgery

Trinamul Congress national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee’s Sebaashray initiative facilitated a life-saving open-heart surgery for 9-year-old Altaf Hosen Ghorami today, who was battling a ‘congenital heart condition’.

The timely intervention provided crucial medical treatment to the child, offering a lifeline to his impoverished family, who could not have afforded the surgery otherwise.

Altaf’s father had brought him to the medical camp where routine tests flagged the severity of his condition. The boy was immediately referred to the model camp at Diamond Harbour SDO Ground for further assessment, which confirmed a critical cardiac anomaly requiring urgent surgery.

On 18 January, a dedicated paediatric cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS) team, performed a gruelling 4-hour operation at Jagannath Gupta Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital. Comprising 20-25 specialists, including surgeons, perfusionists, anesthetists, nurses, and technicians, the team worked tirelessly to save Altaf’s life. Due to their expertise and timely interval, the child is now out of danger and on the path to recovery, said doctors.

Altaf’s father expressed his heartfelt gratitude: “When I brought my son to Sebaashray, he couldn’t walk and struggled to breathe. The team acted swiftly, referring us for advanced care. With Abhishek Banerjee’s assistance, we did not have to spend a single penny for his treatment. I could never have afforded the treatment for my child. The hospital staff and facilities are excellent and supportive. I wholeheartedly thank the MP as he made it possible. My son is stable now and is being able to talk properly.”

An official said, “For Altaf’s surgery, we brought in a skilled CTVS team, comprising both in-house and external doctors. Dr MD Rashid, a pediatric CTVS surgeon, led the operation.”

After the operation, Abhishek wrote in his X-handle: “SEBAASHRAY has always been more than just routine health check-ups and free medical services; it is about TIMELY MEDICAL INTERVENTIONS that are now SAVING LIVES. This was evident in the case of 9-year-old Altaf Hosen Ghorami, whose story is a testament to the initiative’s impact.

“Altaf’s father brought him to a Sebaashray camp, where routine tests revealed a CRITICAL HEART CONDITION. He was promptly referred to the Model Camp at Diamond Harbour SDO Ground, where further examination confirmed a CONGENITAL CARDIAC ANOMALY that severely impaired his oxygen levels. Acting swiftly, the team referred him to Jagannath Gupta Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital for advanced care.

“On 18th January, 2025, a highly-skilled Pediatric Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) team of 20-25 specialists – including surgeons, perfusionists, anesthetists, nurses and OT technicians – performed a GRUELLING 4-HOUR SURGERY to correct the anomaly. I am relieved to share that Altaf is NOW OUT OF DANGER. With proper post-operative care, he will soon be back on his feet, ready to EMBRACE LIFE WITH RENEWED VIGOUR.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the entire medical team for their expertise, dedication, precision and kindness in handling this mammoth responsibility of saving a child’s life.

“Altaf’s story reinforces our commitment to ensuring that EVERY INDIVIDUAL HAS ACCESS TO LIFE-SAVING HEALTHCARE. This is the PROMISE OF SEBAASHRAY!”