9 injured in cylinder blast

Nine persons were injured in a cylinder blast that occurred at an eatery in Kestopur this afternoon. Some of the local residents spotted smoke billowing near a closed eatery at Rabindra Pally Market. The local residents and the nearby shopkeepers had gathered to find out the reason and source of smoke when the sound of a cylinder explosion shook the area.

As seen in a viral video on social media, the entire area was covered with smoke and the area shaking like that during a tremor. The blast was so intense that the glass panes of the shops located about 100 metres away were shattered while the electric lamp post also collapsed under the effect. Teams of local police and firemen rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The blast resulted in the injury of nine persons of which two were said to be in critical condition till this evening

