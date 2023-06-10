Three children charred in cylinder blast in MP’s Bhind district

Three children were charred to death and four adults were injured after a house caught fire due to a blast in a gas cylinder in the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred in Dale Ka Pura village of the Gormi area of Bhind.

The house that caught fire belonged to Akhilesh Kadere. At the time of the incident several relatives, who came for the marriage of his (Kadere’s) son, to be solemnizsd on 22 June, were present in the house.

In the morning, the would-be-groom’s sister and Akhilesh Kadere’s married daughter, Pooja, reached the house with her two children. All the relatives were in the house and preparations were being made to cook food.

The house owner had stocked about three gas cylinders in the house in view of the marriage. One of the cylinders suddenly exploded after catching fire. Such was the intensity of the blast that the entire house caught fire.

Two children of Akhilesh Kadere’s daughter, Bhavna (6) and Kartik (4) were burnt alive along with their cousin Pari (5) in the fire. Akhilesh Kadere, his wife Vimla, daughter Pooja and another female relative Meera sustained serious burns in the incident.

According to Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Rajesh Rathore, Akhilesh Kadere, who is critically injured, was referred to Gwalior hospital for further treatment while the three injured women were admitted to the Gormi hospital for treatment.