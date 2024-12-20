7,949 beneficiaries to receive Bangla Bari funds in W Burdwan in 1st phase

Under the Banglar Bari Scheme, in the first phase, 7,949 beneficiaries in West Burdwan district will receive funds from the state government. In West Burdwan district, a total of 15,863 beneficiaries have been approved under the Banglar Bari Scheme. In the first phase, approximately 7,949 individuals will receive Rs. 60,000 each as the first installment. These 7,949 beneficiaries were selected under four categories: 5,148 by the local civil administration of the district, 196 from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), and 2,557 from categories including natural disasters and missing data.

Incidentally, the central government has stopped funding under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Scheme, citing massive corruption. In response, the Mamata Banerjee-led state government announced that it would bear the entire cost of constructing houses under the Banglar Bari Scheme. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that funds would be directly transferred to the beneficiaries’ accounts starting this month. She directed all district administrations to submit the final list within a stipulated timeframe.

Advertisement

Accordingly, all district administrations have recently finalized the lists and submitted them to Nabanna for final approval. In Andal block, 1,285 out of 1,378 beneficiaries will receive the installments in the first phase. In Barabani block, approximately 726 beneficiaries out of 2,598 will receive the funds in the first phase. 609 beneficiaries in Durgapur-Faridpur block, 708 beneficiaries in Jamuria Block 1,458 beneficiaries in Kanksha Block, 1,397 beneficiaries in Pandaveswar block, 166 beneficiaries in Raniganj Block and 1,599 beneficiaries in Salanpur Block will also receive the funds. It is expected that all 7,949 beneficiaries in West Burdwan district will receive disbursements in their bank accounts under the Banglar Bari Scheme by December 25, as promised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Advertisement