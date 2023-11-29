7000 kg e-waste collected in the festive season

Hulladek Recycling, a well known e-waste recycling company, collected more than 7000kg of e-waste during the festive season from the city and its suburbs. “During festivals we clean our homes and get rid of all kinds of waste. It is important that this waste is recycled in a proper manner, especially e-waste. Hence, we started this collection initiative along with our partner organizations,” said Nandan Mall, chairman and managing director Hulladek Recycling.

The farm collaborated with schools, residential complexes along with clubs, NGOs to collect e-waste. Though India is the fifth largest e-waste producer globally, 80 per cent of the ewaste in the country is being managed by the informal sector. Mr Mall said an awareness drive regarding proper recycling of e waste is required across the state.

Hulladeck, based in Kolkata, was established in 2015 and is now one of the five top producer responsibility organizations (PRO). The farm has been authorised by the Central Pollution Board under the e-waste (management) rules 2018. It now works with corporate giants like Coca Cola, Pepsi Co, Nestle India, Kolkata Municipal Corporation and HIDCO. The company is present in 13 states and 23 cities across the country

