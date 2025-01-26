7 Jharkhand residents arrested, firearms seized in Kulti

Kulti Police, under Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) raided the Lachipur red light area in Neamatpur area and arrested seven residents of Jharkhand. They also seized a rifle, one 7 mm pistol and five rounds of live cartridges from their possession.

Police received a tip-off last night that some unknown people from neighbouring state of Jharkhand arrived in the red light area in two luxury cars and were heavily armed.

Advertisement

Immediately, Kulti Police rushed to the site and arrested the seven persons and seized the arms, ammunition and the vehicles.

Advertisement

They are residents of Dhanbad and Ranchi. They have been forwarded to Asansol Court today and police custody has been sought. These seven youths belong to rich and influential families.

Police will take them on remand to know why they have gathered there with sophisticated firearms.