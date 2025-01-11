5 TMC leaders from Burdwan given armed security

Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) has provided armed security to three Trinamul Congress leaders, who are residing in West Burdwan district and two leaders of East Burdwan by East Burdwan district police fearing threat to their lives.

These leaders in recent times have been vocal against the sand and land mafia in both the districts. Though some of these leaders had security earlier but was withdrawn, some of them are getting first time security cover.

Ramakrishna Ghosh and Ashok Rudra used to get security from state police earlier.

The three TMC leaders of West Burdwan district are former Trinamul Chhatra Parishad state secretary and presently councillor of Ward 78 of Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC), Ashok Rudra, saha sabhadhipati of West Burdwan zilla parishad, Biswadeb Nunia and East Burdwan zilla parishad member Ramkrishna Ghosh.

The two leaders of East Burdwan district are Arup Mridha, former working president of Ausgram 2 of TMC and Sanju Lalan, son of Ausgram block TMC leader Abdul Lalan.

“We thank our party leader Mamata Banerjee for providing us with armed security through ADPC,” said Viswadeb Nunia.