5-day border blockade if Chinmoyananda isn’t released: Suvendu

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has issued an ultimatum today to Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of Bangladesh’s caretaker government, demanding the release of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das alias Swami Chinmoyananda and other detained monks by tomorrow.

Mr Adhikari warned of a five-day blockade at the Petrapole border, the largest land customs station in Asia, next week if the demand is not met.

On Monday, Suvendu Adhikari along with Mahamandaleshwar Swami Paramatmananda, president of All India Santa Samaj, and a large gathering of saints, Matua community members, and locals, protested at Petrapole’s Zero Point, just 30 metres from Bangladesh’s Benapole land port areas. To highlight their demands, black gas balloons were released, symbolising a stern warning to the Bangladesh care-taker government. Adhikari claimed that commercial operations at the border were halted for 24 hours as a mark of protest.

He warned of continued border actions starting next year if the situation persists. Both the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) and the Border Security Force (BSF) shut down access to the border entry points during the demonstration. Swami Paramatmananda, head of the Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhara in West Bengal, called for securing the 913 km India-Bangladesh border with barbed wire and urged both the central and state governments to take responsibility. Labeling the protest as apolitical, he said, “Religious extremism is rising in Bangladesh, and Hindu saints are being held captive to send a message to India. Sanatani Hindus in India will not remain silent.”

From the protest site, Suvendu issued a warning to Bangladesh’s interim government head, Mohammad Yunus, stating that halting cross-border trade would compel Bangladesh to take notice. Addressing the crowd, he rallied Hindus to unite, claiming the gathering had no political affiliation but was a call for solidarity. Carrying the national flag, protesters marched towards Zero Point, chanting “Jai Shri Ram” and releasing black balloons in protest. Suvendu later visited the immigration terminal to meet with protesters, who had been demonstrating since morning. Speaking at the rally, Suvendu declared, “20,000 people have gathered here today. These are not BJP supporters, but Hindus uniting for a cause. Trade at the border has been halted since 6 am today, and this has already put pressure on Bangladesh.” He added, “India will make the collaborators surrender.”