5 Bangladeshi infiltrators arrested in Sonarpur

Five alleged Bangladeshis infiltrators were arrested on Monday from Sonarpur area in South 24-Parganas district.

According to police sources, hiding their identities they were working in a cloth mill in Sonarpur. All the accused are male and have been staying in a rented house at Baikunthapur under the Sonarpur police station for the past one year. The owner of the house has been absconding soon after their arrests.

They had allegedly entered India illegally and arranged their jobs at the mill showing fake documents.

Nowadays, their movements in the area became suspicious at the backdrop against the ongoing violence mainly atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh. Sensing something suspicious in their gestures local police were informed seeking to keep watch on their movements.

Acting on a tip-off, officers from Sonarpur police station started keeping a close watch on the group, who never interacted with their neighbours, before arresting them, sources added.

“These five persons illegally entered India about a year ago. They concealed their identities and were working at a cloth mill. We are talking with their neighbours to find out more about their activities.

They will be produced in a local court this afternoon,” the police sources requesting anonymity said.

Recently, one Bangladeshi infiltrator was arrested from at Marquez Street in the Park Street area. He had been staying in the Khidderpore area for the last one and a half years using fake documents like passports etc.