42 Tourist Police personnel appointed in Purulia to assist tourists

The Purulia Police has appointed 42 specialised and trained Tourist Police personnel to assist tourists visiting the tourist hotspots in the district in the coming tourist season. Purulia Superintendent of Police Abhijit Mukherjee said that these 42 Tourist Police personnel will assist travellers in as many ways like finding cabs and solving their problems.

Besides, they will also provide information regarding the number of homestays, hotels, restaurants, resorts, and travel agencies. Above all, they will coordinate with all the stakeholders. The Purulia district administration recently appointed 69 trained youth as Tourist Guides and this is the second big step initiated by the district authorities to boost tourism in Purulia.

Every year, thousands of tourists from West Bengal and its surrounding states visit tourist hotspots in Purulia like Ayodhya Hills, Gar Panchakot, Joy Chandi Hills, Paki Pahar, Surulia Mini Zoo, Saheb Bandh, Charida (the village of mask makers), Jhalda, etc during the winter holidays and stay in nearby resorts, hotels and homestays and guest houses. The Tourist Police will note down the names and mobile numbers of the visiting tourists to reach out to them in case of any emergency.

The state government has appointed these 42 Tourist Police personnel as special home guards and civic volunteers. They have also been provided special uniforms and jackets so that tourists can identify them as Tourist Police. They will be posted in the Police Assistance Kiosks/ booths in the tourism hotspots of Purulia district. If case of emergency, they will seek assistance from the local police. The Mamata Banerjeeled government is keen to develop the tourism sector in the state.

The Purulia district has drawn the CM’s attention since it has immense potential to boost tourism. The Chief Minister has already announced the setting up of a film city in Purulia like Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad to boost film tourism in the state. During the blossoming of the red palash flower, Purulia looks mesmerising.