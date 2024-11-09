4-year-old girl raped in Murshidabad by teenager

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old boy, who was arrested by the police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Murshidabad.

The incident occurred yesterday when the victim was playing outside her house. The accused, a friend of the victim’s brother, lured her with chocolates to a secluded area and committed the heinous crime. The girl returned home in a bloodied state, prompting her family to rush her to the Lalbag Sub-Divisional Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. The victim’s mother demanded exemplary punishment for the accused, saying, “My daughter came home crying uncontrollably, and when I took her in my arms, I realised the extent of the harm inflicted upon her. We want the accused to face severe consequences.” Lalbag additional superintendent of Police, Rasaprit Singh, confirmed the incident and stated that the accused had been arrested. The police have filed a case under the POCSO Act and are investigating the matter further. This disturbing incident highlights the growing concern of child safety in the region and the need for increased vigilance and awareness to prevent such crimes.

Human rights activist Krishnendu Goswami said porn and adult materials are being flooded in social media. “Both the central and state governments must prevent posting perverted contents on social media. Police must see that such contents could not be posted on social media as it is affecting the teenagers, even children,” said Krisnendu Goswami.

