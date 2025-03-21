754 Fast Track Courts, including 404 POCSO Courts, dispose of over 3.06 lakh cases by January 2025

The Government of India continues to prioritise the safety and security of children, demonstrating its commitment through robust legal frameworks and judicial infrastructure, stated Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur while responding to a question in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

She said that a significant step in this direction has been the establishment of 754 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs), including 404 exclusive POCSO courts, across 30 states and Union Territories. As of January 31, 2025, these courts have successfully disposed of over 3.06 lakh cases, significantly expediting justice for victims of sexual offenses and other crimes against children.

To safeguard children against sexual abuse and harassment, the government enacted the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. This landmark legislation defines a child as any person below 18 years of age and lays down stringent punishments for crimes against minors.

In 2019, the Act was amended to introduce harsher penalties, including the death sentence, for the most heinous crimes. Under Section 4, perpetrators of penetrative sexual assault face a minimum of 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, extendable to life imprisonment. Section 6 mandates the death penalty or life imprisonment if the assault results in the victim’s death or a persistent vegetative state.

Additionally, the Act prescribes severe punishments for other offenses, including aggravated sexual assault and using children for pornographic purposes.

Recognising the need for swift justice, the POCSO Act mandates the establishment of special courts to handle such cases with urgency and sensitivity. In addition, the POCSO Rules, 2020, further strengthen child protection measures. Rule 3 makes it mandatory for institutions like schools, creches, and sports academies to conduct periodic police verification and background checks of all staff members.

Rule 9 empowers special courts to grant interim compensation to victims for relief and rehabilitation, ensuring timely support during legal proceedings. The Child Welfare Committee is also authorised to recommend immediate payments for essential needs such as food, clothing, and transportation.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has further strengthened child protection initiatives under the Mission Vatsalya scheme. Zonal conferences, dissemination workshops, and sensitisation programmes have been conducted nationwide, engaging various stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, child welfare committees, and NGOs.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also launched digital portals like the Baal Swaraj-POCSO tracking system, ensuring real-time monitoring of child sexual abuse cases. Additionally, efforts to curb the spread of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) online have been undertaken through consultations with social media platforms and government agencies.