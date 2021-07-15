A professional killer was assigned to kill Trinamul Congress leader in Mongalkote in Burdwan East.

The police claimed after preliminary investigations, adding that .303 calibre bullets used in Short Magazine Lee-Enfield rifles were found stuck between the ribs of the deceased.

“The local miscreants don’t use .303 cartridges as it’s costly and could only be used for SMLE rifles,” said the police. Asim Das – the local Lakuria area committee president of the TMC in Mongalkote was shot dead at Siur while on his way back home on his motorcycle last Tuesday evening.

The TMC blamed BJP backed goons who were responsible for the murder. BJP denied the charges and further claimed that the leader was a victim of TMC’s intra-party squabble.

Monika Das, widow of the deceased also claimed that her husband was killed by his rivals in his party. The CID sleuths visited the spot yesterday. The district police meanwhile have constituted a special investigating team (SIT) comprising six officials to help the investigations especially after the .303 bullets were found by the autopsy surgeon.

The ASP (Rural), Dhruba Das, SDPO, Katwa, Kaushik Basak, officers-in-charge of Mongalkote, Khandaghosh and Jamalpur comprise the SIT, officials said.