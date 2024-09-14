3 students of Rampurhat medical college barred entry on disciplinary grounds

Authorities of state-run Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital have barred the entry of three students in the hostel in a notification today after a huge student agitation, yesterday evening.

Allegedly these three students used to threaten other students at Rampurhat medical college. The college committee, after investigating their allegations, has directed these three students not to enter the campus and hostel until further orders.

Out of these three students, two are fourth year MBBS students of fourth year and one is a second-year MBBS student. The students have been directed not to enter the hostels for a duration of three to six months as a punishment.

The students have alleged that these three students were the associates of Dr Avik Dey, close aide of Dr Sandip Ghosh, the arrested principal of R G Kar Medical College.

These three students have allegedly threatened the other students that they will have to obey the diktat of Dr Avik Dey or else, will be failed in the examinations.

In the hostels, these three students used to visit and intimidate other students. Few days ago, a third-year MBBS student was also barred from entering the hostel for three months.

Dr Karobi Baral, principal of Rampurhat medical college said that disciplinary action has been taken against the four MBBS students by the probe committee.

State health department has already suspended Dr Avik Dey and yesterday his wife, Dr Nupur Ghosh has been issued a transfer order from Burdwan Medical College to a Jhargram Super Speciality Hospital.

For the past one year Dr Nupur Ghosh has managed to continue in BMCH despite being issued a transfer order a year ago.

The state health department suspended Dr Avik Dey a week ago, the first-year postgraduate trainee (PGT) of SSKM hospital in Kolkata. He and Dr Birupakshya Biswas, were reportedly very close to Dr Sandeep Ghosh, the arrested principal of R G Kar Medical College.