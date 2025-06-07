3 of family attempt suicide in Chandannagar, 1 dead

Locals in the Baidyapota area of Chandannagar, noticing something unusual at the Das residence, alerted the police. Upon arrival, police discovered all three members of the family — Akendranath Das (87), Sunita Das (83), and Sarmistha Das (43) — lying unconscious.

All three were immediately rushed to Chandannagar Hospital, where Sunita Das was declared brought dead. Akendranath and Sarmistha Das are currently undergoing treatment. Sarmistha, in a semi-conscious state, revealed that they had attempted to take their own lives.

According to sources, the Das family was once affluent, but over the years had fallen into a debt trap and were living in poverty. Unable to cope with financial distress and severe depression, they allegedly decided to end their lives. On Friday, they reportedly consumed an excessive amount of sleeping pills and were later found unconscious in their room.

Akendranath remains in a critical condition, while Sarmistha is said to be responding to treatment.