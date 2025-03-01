Delhi to ban fuel supply for vehicles older than 15 years after March 31

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced on Saturday that the government will stop supplying fuel to vehicles older than 15 years after March 31, as part of efforts to combat air pollution in the capital.

The decision came after Sirsa held discussions with officials on measures to curb air pollution, which severely impacts residents year-round, especially during winter.

Advertisement

The minister stated that the move aims to reduce vehicular emissions, a major contributor to the city’s deteriorating air quality.

Advertisement

In addition to restricting fuel supply to older vehicles, Sirsa mandated that all high-rise buildings, hotels, and commercial complexes in the capital must install anti-smog guns to help control pollution levels.

He also mentioned that the Delhi government will formally communicate this decision to the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Furthermore, Sirsa announced that nearly 90 per cent of Delhi’s public CNG buses will be phased out by December 2025 and replaced with electric buses as part of the government’s push for cleaner and more sustainable public transport.