Three crocodiles brought to Burdwan

Three full-grown crocodiles were brought from the Alipore Zoo and were released in the Ramnabagan zoological park here last evening.

The park already had two crocodiles. Nisa Goswami, DFO, East Burdwan said: “We’ve adequate infrastructure to accommodate five crocodiles here.”

In December, 2010, a female crocodile had died at Ramnabagan zoo due to liver cirrhosis, incidentally.

Last week, an Indian leopard gave birth to a calf at the Ramnabagan park, the officials said. Last April too, it had given birth to a calf which didn’t survive, however.