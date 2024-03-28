27 local trains cancelled after 2 different incidents

Two different incidents disrupted train movements in Howrah and Sealdah divisions today. Around 27 local trains were cancelled following the disruptions in the two divisions.

The first disruption occurred in the morning hours when point number 90 burst while an empty rake of 13034 Katihar – Howrah express was heading from platform number six at Howrah station to Jheel Siding. The bursting resulted in blocking platform numbers one to six while disrupting train movements at the six platforms. According to the Eastern Railway, 22 local EMU trains had to be cancelled following the bursting of the point. According to the chief public relations officer of Eastern Railway, Kausik Mitra, while platforms one to five were for train movements at around 7.01 am, normal services resumed at 7.30am.

Later, during the day, a fire broke out at slums beside the railway track between Jadavpur and Dhakuria stations at 1.10pm today. According to the state Fire and Emergency Services Department, seven fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. From the railways, engineering and security staff of Eastern Railway’s Sealdah division also rushed to the site. As informed by the ER, as the slum dwellers were roaming on the tracks, train movements in the section were stopped as a precautionary measure. Five pairs of EMU locals had to be cancelled following the incident. According to the ER, train services resumed in the Jadavpur – Dhakuria section of Eastern Railway at 2.26pm.

