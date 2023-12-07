2,000 people to chant Gita verses in chorus

The state government has already taken initiative to renovate and beautify the Mahesh Jagannath temple with a main purpose to preserve the ancient heritage and tradition and develop it into a major tourist spot. The Mahesh Jagannath temple trust, which besides performing the usual rituals of the temple and doing social welfare activities, now has decided to perform the age-old tradition of yagna to send out the message for world peace, communal harmony, brotherhood and prosperity.

The Mahesh Jagannath temple trust board secretary Piyal Adhikari said, “The chief minister Mamata Banerjee has given her consent to send one of her state ministers to be present on the holy occasion on 10 December, since she is preoccupied with her fixed schedule. Secretary Adhikari added, “Our rishis (saints) performed yagnas for the welfare of the entire humanity. Yagnas were performed to save humanity from war, bloodshed, natural calamity and to restore peace and prosperity.

Hence, following the traditional rituals a yagna will be performed amidst chanting of slokas (Sanskrit verses) from the Gita in chorus by 2,000 people, five adhyas (chapters) from the Gita will be recited and chanted. It is a belief that by performing yagna, divine powers are evoked to help humanity

