2nd phase of work begins at Mahesh Jagannath temple

The state chief minister Mamata Banerjee has taken a special initiative towards upgrading the Mahesh Jagannath temple into a tourism spot. The chief minister while inaugurating the Ratha Yatra festival on 4 July 2019, had said, “I previously allotted the estimated fund for the development and beautification of Mahesh Jagannath temple.

I want to develop the entire area into a tourism spot so that people from other states and abroad can know about the divinity of the place and the rich heritage, culture and tradition of the last six centuries. I have allotted enough funds. Apart from beautifying the entire temple, amenities for tourists will also be set up. I have laid stress on the overall development and beautification of all places of religious importance of all faiths, to impart religious tolerance and brotherhood.” In the first phase of work, total renovation of the main temple outside and inside was done with added artistic beautification, maintaining the six centuries-old tradition of the Jagannath temple.

Piyal Adhikari, the secretary of Jagannath Deo Trusty Board, and son of temple’s main sebayet Soumen Adhikari, said, “The temple carries with it divine holy touch and glory of Mahaprabhu Sri Chaitanya Deb, Sri Ramakrishnan Paramhansa, Maa Saradha and many other saints and monks. The chief minister, well aware of the historical background of Mahesh Jagannath temple, took the initiative to renovate and beautify the temple and surrounding area with an aim to develop it into a tourism spot.

Soon after completion of the first phase of work, Rs 71 lakh was released for the second phase of work. In the second phase, the entire ‘snan piri’ ground, adjacent to the temple, will be enclosed with boundary railings with three entry gates, the Jagannath snan manch and dol manch will be renovated. The long stretch of road from GT Road to the temple’s Singha Dwar (main entrance) will be further beautified. In the 3rd phase, it is accepted that the renovation and beautification of Singha Dwar will be taken up, along with the setting up of a guest house.