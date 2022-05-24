Now, nurses protest against faulty recruitment

As the successful SSC candidates, aspiring for jobs continue their agitation, scores of nursing aspirants today went up in arms and staged demonstration in front of the office of the health recruitment board at Swasthya Bhawan at Salt Lake against what they alleged irregularity in nursing merit list.

The nursing aspirants alleging foul play and lack of transparency in nurse recruitment process, held demonstration and even were engaged in scuffle with the police, after the men in uniform allegedly tried to disperse them without allowing them to voice their grievances of the alleged corruption in the nurse recruitment process to the officials of the health recruitment board.

Later, a four-member delegation of the agitators met with health officials but no headway was made, sources said.

Agitators alleged that the police not only assaulted them while they were staging a peaceful sit-in but also hurled insults at them.

Airing their grouse against the officials of the health headquarters, the protestors alleged foul play and being left out of the merit list, despite being successful in interview. They said out of over 6,000 seats, only 2,100 candidates had found place in the merit list, which they claimed was the outcome of an alleged irregularity.

They also alleged that those who were given appointments had not been done in sync with the notification issued in November, 2021.

The 2,100 candidates, who were given appointments, were without any registration against their names, whereas those who had their valid registrations were left out.