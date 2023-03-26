15 senior bureaucrats to oversee Duare Sarkar camps

West Bengal government has assigned 15 senior bureaucrats, many of them in the rank of additional chief secretary to oversee Duare Sarkar and Paray Samadhanm, to be held between 1 and 20 April, across the state.

The district magistrates have been asked to get in touch with the officers in case they face any difficulty. Outreach camps will be held even in the distant areas to help people to fill up forms to get various government benefits.

Khalil Ahmed will oversee the camps under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Every officer will look after a district. Saumitra Mohan will look after West Midnapore while R Arya will look after Kharagpur and Ghatal.

Abhinava Chandra will oversee the camps in Jhargram and Sanjay Bansal will look after the camps in Bankura. Reshmi Kamal will oversee the camps in Bankura Sadar and Bishnupur while Surendra Gupta will look after those in Purulia.

Archana will oversee the camps in Raghunathpur and Manbazar. Avinandan Singh will look after East Midnapore and Viswanath will look after those in Tamluk and Haldia.

Subrata Gupta will look after the camps in Jalpaiguri while Gulam Ali Ansari will oversee them in Alipurduar. Ajit Bardhan and Smita Pandey will look after the camps in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, respectively.

Omkar Singh Meena will oversee the camps in Cooch Behar and Rajanvir Singh Kapoor has been assigned to oversee the camps in Dinhata and Tufanganj. Hridyesh Mohan will look after the camps in Basirhat while Sanghamitra Ghosh will oversee the camps in Barasat.

Vivek Kumar will oversee the camps in Murshidabad and Provat Misra will look after them in North 24-Parganas.