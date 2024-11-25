14th Siliguri Mahakuma Book Fair begins 30 Nov

The state-sponsored 14th Siliguri Mahakuma Book Fair is set to take place from 30 November to 6 December 2024 at Baghajatin Park. The event will be inaugurated by Minister for Mass Education Extension and Library Services, Siddiquallah Chowdhury, alongside renowned writer Debarati Mukhopadhyay. The theme of this year’s Book Fair is Bhasha Diye Sampriti Garun (Fostering Harmony Through Language), announced Siliguri Mayor Goutam Deb.

Around 50 booksellers and publishers, including participants from Kolkata, will be showcasing their collections at the fair. Interestingly, the privately organised North Bengal Book Fair will also begin in Siliguri on 6 December, offering book enthusiasts the unique opportunity to attend two fairs in the city. This will also provide a platform for sellers and publishers to present a variety of books to the people of Siliguri throughout December.

The statesponsored Book Fair will promote literature in English, Bengali, and Nepali. Over the last two years, the fair has generated a business turnover of nearly 35 lakh. The organisers expect even higher figures this year as the event will start before the private Book Fair. To support libraries, the state government has allocated 15,000, 20,000, and 40,000 rupees for rural, town, and district libraries respectively, enabling them to procure books from the fair.

