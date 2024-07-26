Logo

Logo

# Bengal

121 SHGs help disburse 6,33,967 MT potatoes from E Burdwan cold storages

East Burdwan started releasing stranded potato packets from its 101 cold storages aiming to bring down the prices at Rs 26 per kg in the retail markets from tomorrow.

SNS | Kolkata | July 26, 2024 10:01 am

121 SHGs help disburse 6,33,967 MT potatoes from E Burdwan cold storages

Potato representational image (Photo: Getty Images)

East Burdwan started releasing stranded potato packets from its 101 cold storages aiming to bring down the prices at Rs 26 per kg in the retail markets from tomorrow.

East Burdwan, senior officials said, currently has a stock of 633967.65 MT of potatoes and till Wednesday evening 425.25 MT had been disbursed. The district authorities have engaged 121 SHG (self-help groups) and six farmer’s societies for the smooth navigation of the packets to the vendors. “We’ve kept strong surveillance on the groups and persons to prevent any malpractice in the process and the market price as well,” said S Radhika Aiyar, DM, East Burdwan today.

Due to the favourable agro-climatic zones, Hooghly, Burdwan, and West Midnapore districts are the leading producers of potatoes in West Bengal. Bengal, country’s second largest potato grower after Uttar Pradesh, produces an average 1,26,00,000 MT of potato annually. UP’s production in 2021 was 1,58,92,000 MT and Bihar, produced 91,25,000 MT. The potato grower’s body caused the recent stalemate in retail market supply after the Bengal government restricted supply of potato to Bihar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

Couples die in East Burdwan

couple died on their way back home on a motorcycle after attending a marriage party of their kin in East Burdwan, in the small hours today.

# Bengal

51 booths critical

The East Burdwan district election authorities have declared 51 booths of Khandaghosh block as critical today.