A visiting team of Executive Magistrates booked 12 persons in Burdwan town for breaking the lockdown norms today. “Some of them had come out of house without valid reason and none of these 12 persons were wearing a mask, which has been made mandatory during the lockdown days,” said the district officials.

the Executive Magistrates – Debdulal Patra, Faiyaz Ahmed, Biplob Mondal and Saikat Hazra were accompanied by IC, Burdwan PS, Pintu Saha. They raided places like Station market, Bajepratappur, Kalna Gate , Tentultalla market areas.

Two roadside tea stall owners – Shyamal Karmakar and Basab Sarkar were booked for selling tea violating the lockdown norms at Saraitikar and Badamtalla areas. The police received tip off that local youths were crowding at the tea stalls and were gossiping for hours flouting the restrictions.

On last 13 April too, another tea stall owner Sunil Gayen was arrested from local Jyotram village near Burdwan town for selling tea in front of an oil mill indiscriminately. Two youths – Sheikh Manirul and Sanatan Kshetrapal were arrested by the police in Jamalpur for illegal transportation and selling of hooch today.

The police also said that 120 litres of prohibited liquor was seized from their possession. One Milon Biswas of Memari also was arrested for braving the police and violating the lockdown norms the day before yesterday.