100kg hashish seized from E Burdwan

A car with blue bacon was intercepted by the police in East Burdwan today.

The white sedan was bearing a forged ‘police ‘ sticker, too. Yesterday too, the police had seized 50kg of hashish from a van carrying a consignment from Odisha.

Two persons on board, Biswajit Singh of Behala, Kolkata and Sunil Bera of Asanbona, Jhargram, were arrested and 100kg of hashish was recovered from their possession. A police team, acting on tip-off, was patrolling on the road and intercepted the speeding car near Sports Authority of India stadium on NH-2B (Burdwan-Suri Road) in the early morning today. Amandeep Singh, SP, East Burdwan, said, “After yesterday’s haul, we’d gathered a tip-off that on Monday morning a second consignment was on the way.”

The detained persons told police that they had received the consignment in Kharagpur from a middleman who’d procured the packets from Keonjhor, Odisha the other day. The police came to know that the accused were assigned to handover the consignment to a trader in Guskara civic town in East Burdwan.

On Sunday morning, at Palsit toll plaza in Memari, police had seized 50kg of hashish from a van and four persons, including a woman were detained. The consignment was meant for a Birbhum based receiver, the police said.