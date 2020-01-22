In one of the biggest seizure of narcotics in eastern India, Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police today arrested two drug smugglers with more than 25 kilograms of heroin whose market value might go up to rupees 100 crores. Acting on a tip-off, two smugglers from Uttar Pradesh and Manipur were nabbed from Paikpara area under Tala police station jurisdiction.

They have been identified as Juber and Moulana Fayazuddin. “Officers from ATS team of Special Task Force (STF) nabbed one Uttar Pradeshbased drug dealer along with his Manipur-based associate in the early hours of Tuesday. On searching them, a huge quantity of heroin weighing more than 25 kilogram was confiscated. The entire consignment was being carried in three large jute sacks.

The price of the seized drug is estimated to be 105 crores in the international market. The drug smugglers have been identified as Juber (40), a resident of Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh and Moulana Fayazuddin (49) from Thoubal in Manipur.” While Juber works as a local hawker, Faiyazuddin is employed as an agricultural labourer. Juber was found with 20 kilograms of drug while the remaining five kilograms were found with Fayazuddin.

Both of them acted as carriers for other drug dealers in Uttar Pradesh and several North-eastern states,” said DC STF Pradeep Kumar Yadav. Police suspect that the duo had plans to exchange these banned drugs with others to mix these up with other banned products. They had intended to distribute these substances further in small packets to dealers in various areas.

Further investigation is on to ascertain where the drug was procured from and what their drug-supplying mechanism was, the police said. The accused have been booked under several provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. They were remanded to police custody till 4 February after being produced at a city court.