1 dead, several hurt at chemical factory fire

A massive fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon in a chemical factory in Madhyamgram, North 24-Parganas. One worker died while several others were injured in the devastating blaze. Reports suggest that a few individuals are still trapped inside.

Multiple fire engines have arrived at the scene. The chemical factory is located in the Kanchantala area of Badu Bazar in Madhyamgram. According to sources, the fire suddenly erupted in the factory around noon, although the exact cause is still unknown. An individual was reportedly rescued in a burned condition, while two others were found severely injured. One of the injured later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident has sparked widespread panic in the area. Five fire engines have now reached the site, but despite attempts to control the blaze, firefighters have yet to enter the factory.

