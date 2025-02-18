Sebaashray camps: 2 patients get treatment at Bangalore

More than 13,000 people visited the Sebaashray camps at Satgachia in south 24-Parganas today.

Of these, 9,870 people underwent diagnostic tests. As many as 13,723 patients were given medicines while 50 cases were referred to hospitals. Till date 6,83,010 people visited the camps which had started on 2 January.

Today, 43 elderly individuals from Falta and five from Bishnupur underwent successful, free-of-cost cataract surgeries at Vivekananda Mission Asram Netra Niramay Niketan and Renuka Eye Institute.

Sebaashray giving free health check up along with giving medicines, diagnostic tests and hospitalisation if required, is an initiative taken by Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamul Congress MP from Diamond Harbour and party’s national general secretary.

The Sebaashray camp was first held in areas that fall under Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency. The camps were held for 10 days. It then moved to Falta, Bishnupur and Metiabruz. Now it is being held at Satgachia. It will be held in Budge Budge and Maheshtala. These Assembly segments fall under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat. Once all the areas are covered, camps will be held for five days in all the Assembly constituencies as a follow-up programme.

Mr Banerjee in his X handle wrote: “Healthcare is not just about treating ailments, it is about restoring dignity, alleviating distress and empowering people with the assurance that help is never out of reach. Over the past 45 days, #Sebaashray has transformed into a lifeline for thousands, a movement of hope and a testament to what service can give.”

Meanwhile, both the patients, who were referred to Bangalore got necessary tests and advanced consultation done at NIMHANS.