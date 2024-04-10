1 constable injured at Sandeshkhali police camp

One constable was severely injured after an attack on a police camp at Shitulia in Sandeshkhali, today. Tension prevailed here after the attack on a police camp.

Police said that Sandip Mondal, the injured police constable was admitted to a private hospital in the city. Three persons were detained in this connection. Police sources said that Mondal’s condition deteriorated at the hospital. The attack happened late Monday night, when a group of miscreants entered into the camp with bamboo sticks and unleashed an attack on police. Mr Mondal was hit by the bamboo stick and received severe injury. He was admitted to a Khulna government hospital and later shifted to Kolkata. The cops have detained three persons concerning the attack. Local police said that a group of miscreants, late Monday night, suddenly barged into a temporary police camp that was located at a flood centre in the Shitulia area of Sandeshkhali.

“The cops present there were caught by surprise and were attacked by the miscreants with rods and sticks,” said a senior police official. On Tuesday morning, the police detained three persons as suspects of the attack. The police have also started a detailed investigation into the reason behind the sudden attack. The police were giving rounds in the area to prevent any escalation.

A gang of dacoits also barged into the residence of Mriganka Mondal at Dulduli in Hingalganj area in North 24-Parganas last night. However, Mr Mondal raised an alarm and villagers arrived at the spot. One dacoit was caught and handed over to the police.