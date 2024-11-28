1.58L vehicles fitted with tracking device so far: Minister

Around 1.58 lakh buses and pool cars have been retrofitted with vehicle location tracking device or VLTD (vehicle location tracking device) so far, informed the state transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty.

According to the minister, there are around 1.80 lakh buses and pool cars of which about 1.58 have been equipped with the device so far. The department also is all set to put up a control room (CC). “The centralised CC is controlled by an agency of the Union government named Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC). The VLTD device is being handled and controlled by the agency,” pointed out Mr Chakraborty.

Notably, the private and minibus operators have been reporting about malfunctioning of the device. According to the operators, on 28 June a meeting was held at the transport department regarding VLTD malfunction and its technical problems with all manufacturers, including the representative of C-DAC.

As claimed by the operators, after that meeting, they were informed that till the upgrade of technical issues, the fitment of VLTD would be kept on hold. However, the operators are yet to receive any notice on the matter.

Responding to the claim of VLTD malfunctioning, the minister reiterated, “If the device doesn’t work, it needs to be identified exactly in which vehicle the glitch is occurring. After that we would take action against the manufacturers and replace the device.”