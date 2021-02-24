Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday launched the 2021 Swift facelift in the country, priced between Rs 5.73 lakh and Rs 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company has given its popular hatchback model a much-needed update with a number of enhancements, both internally and cosmetically.

On the outside, the new Swift 2021 comes with a silver-finish grille mesh and a new dual-tone exterior with a contrast roof.

The new model is powered with the new-generation 1.2-litre Dual Jet VVT petrol engine, which gives power output up from 82 bhp to 88 bhp at 6000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4200 rpm.

“Since its launch in 2005, Swift has revolutionised the premium hatchback segment in India. Swift with its sporty performance, upright stance and unmistakable road presence emphasizes individuality that stands out from the crowd,” MSI Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

Over the years, Swift has earned the warmth of nearly 2.4 million customers, he added.

“The new Swift takes this legacy a notch higher with a new powerful K-series engine, sportier dual tone exterior, best-in-class fuel efficiency and enhanced safety features,” Srivastava noted.

It comes with manual and automatic gear shift (AGS) transmissions. The manual trims are priced between Rs 5.73 lakh and Rs 7.91 lakh, while the AGS variants are tagged between Rs 6.86 lakh and Rs 8.41 lakh.

The 1.2 litre petrol model with manual transmission comes with fuel efficiency of 23.2 km per litre while the automatic versions feature fuel economy of 23.76 km per litre, the auto major said.