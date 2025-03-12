Opposition walkout in LS over energy projects near Indo-Pak border

The Lok Sabha witnessed a huge uproar on Wednesday over the clearance granted by the government to a renewable energy project near the India-Pakistan border.

Opposition Members led by Congress staged a walkout on the issue.

Raising a supplementary during Question Hour, Congress’ Manish Tewari said national security and energy security have to go hand in hand. He claimed the mixed renewable energy project would run up to one kilometre of the International Border (IB). He asked whether any relaxation was granted to the proposed project.

Tewari noted that, as per security protocol, any big infrastructure project should be at least 10 km away from the IB.

Responding to the query, Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi asserted that nods and licences to any proposal are granted after obtaining clearances from the Centre, the state and relevant agencies. He said that the government was keen to produce renewable energy in the country.

The Opposition, however, termed the reply incomplete and misleading. Opposition lawmakers alleged that the government was working under the influence of the Adani Group and was not answering important questions related to this project.

Not content with the reply, Congress members raised slogans on national security and stormed the Well of the House before staging a walkout along with DMK members.