OCCASIONAL NOTE

There is doubtless some foundation for the persistent rumours of a future monarchist revival in Germany, namely, the constitutional inability of the Junker class to reconcile themselves to the new order of things, in which they are obviously condemned to play a comparatively subordinate part. But apart from the increasing difficulty of making head or tail of the real situation in Hunland, or of the real sentiments of the great body of the Huns, the circumstances in which the Hohenzollerns made their exit from Germany are surely conclusive as regards any possibility of their returning to the Fatherland as rulers, let alone conquerors. The restoration of the Stewarts was made possible in England partly owing to the heroic figure presented by Charles I on the scaffold at Whitehall. It became impossible after James II had slunk out of the country in a fishing boat. Nor had James II brought anything like the colossal disaster upon his people which lies to the debit of the Hohenzollerns. In addition to all this, the elder fugitive is certainly “wanted” by the Allies, and if he is brought to trial, as the British Government aver he must and shall be, it is more than possible that the younger may be sufficiently incriminated at the hearing to warrant his extradition also.

CHARGE AGAINST CO-OPERATIVE SECRETARY

An extraordinary general meeting of the Oorgaum Mine Co-operative Society was held today to consider a letter from some friends of Mr. Dennis Patton, who is now being tried on charges of criminal breach of trust and falsifying accounts in respect of Rs 24,528 belonging to the Society, offering to make good the hole amount if the members pass a resolution agreeing to withdraw the prosecution, subject to the sanction of the court, and the Government. The meeting carried the following resolutions unanimously: In view of the fact that Mr. Dennis Patton was well known throughout the mining area for over 15 years, and possesses an unblemished character during the whole period he served there it is resolved that the offer made by Mr. Patton’s friends be accepted, on condition that they make good the loss, Rs 24,528-8-9, caused to the Society, by Patton before he is released.

HIGH RENTS QUESTION IN RANGOON

In connection with the high rents inquiry proceeding before the President of the Rangoon Municipality, a memorandum has been filed by the landlords of Rangoon indicating the reasons for the increase in rents. The memorandum states that rents during the war fell considerably, while since the middle of 1919 they had shown a marked tendency to rise. In the great majority of cases the existing or proposed rents were less than, or not greatly in excess of, the pre-war standard. The main causes of the increase rents appeared to be the competition among would-be tenants for house property, and the increase in land values. The rise in the value of building materials since the war was also put forward as a reason for the increase in the cost of establishments.

EXCHANGE AND PASSAGE PROBLEMS

At the monthly meeting of the Madras Chamber of Commerce a telegram from the Bengal Chamber on the exchange question was read and the Chamber cabled to the Secretary of State as follows:- With reference to the recent meeting of the Bengal Chamber with the Finance Member, the Chamber regrets that the Government have no definite proposal for the immediate relief of the present acute position of the exchange. The Chamber strongly urge that, besides taking all possible steps to obtain gold from every available source, Government should immediately revise the acquisition rate of gold. The Chamber further urge the increased sale of Councils. Regarding the control of return passages to India the following telegram was despatched by the Madras Chamber to the Government of India: The Chamber strongly support the views put forward by the Bombay Chamber in their telegram, addressed to Simla. Business firms are seriously affected by the difficulty of securing accommodation for men desiring to return to India.

DACCA PROCESSION INCIDENT

An incident in connection with a Mahomedan procession, resulting in an assault on the police by some ruffians, was settled yesterday. The matter was referred to arbitration for settlement out of court. At a conference of prominent Hindu and Mahomedan citizens of the town, including the Nawab of Dacca, held at the Ahsun Munzil a few days ago, at which the Superintendent of Police, the Commandant of the Dacca Military Police Battalion, and the City Superintendent of Police were present, it was decided that the culprits should pay a fine of Rs 200, of which the two police officers assaulted should receive Rs 50 each, and Rs 100 should be paid to the Dacca Cyclone Relief Fund. The Mahalla Sardars should also tender an apology publicly on behalf of the assailants.